The Best Hot Dog Joint In Nebraska

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best hot dog in Nebraska can be found at FlyDogz located in Lincoln.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best hot dog joint in the entire state:

"Family-owned and operated, FlyDogz claim to have the best gourmet hot dogs in town and it's clear to see why. As well as traditional all-beef and turkey dogs, as well as vegan dogs and veggie bratwursts, there are more adventurous options like elk dog, spicy Nebraska bison, or customer favorite CinnaDog – a jumbo beef dog served in a cinnamon roll bun and topped with beef chili, shredded cheese, jalapeños, bacon, sour cream, and a side of cream cheese frosting."

