The Best Hot Dog Joint In Pennsylvania

Hot dogs stands can be found all across the country, and their abundant presence is no coincidence. Hot dogs are an American staple. This popular item is often served between a classic hot dog bun and topped with a variety of ingredients including ketchup, mustard, and relish depending on your preference. Some hot dog shops are known for their wide range of unconventional toppings, while others reign supreme for their simplicity. Add a side of french fries and you can't go wrong. Regardless of how you choose to dress your hot dog, there is one place in each state that serves this staple best!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best hot dog in Pennsylvania can be found at Yocco's located in Allentown.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best hot dog joint in the entire state:

"At Yocco's, hot dogs are cooked 'well done', meaning the outside is caramelized to bring out the spices and flavors within the sausage, then served in a steamed bun with mustard, onions, and Yocco's secret chili sauce. The joint has been going since 1922 and now has six locations across the Lehigh Valley. Customers say you can't argue with the quality, and many locals have been coming here since childhood."

