The Fugees Perform Their Hits During Surprise Reunion At The Roots Picnic

The stars truly aligned for their surprise reunion. Hill is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of her multi-platinum debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Prior to the surprise appearance by her bandmates, the seasoned singer had already belted out her classics like “Doo Wop (That Thing)" and "Everything Is Everything." Once Wyclef and Pras joined her, they performed cuts off their critically-acclaimed album The Score like "Killing Me Softly."



Their shocking performance comes two years after the group attempted to embark on a reunion tour, but abruptly cancelled it after one show. The crowd at the Roots Picnic was able to witness a historic moment in the group's legacy, especially since it could be the last time we'll see them together for awhile. The performance comes a few weeks after Pras was found guilty of 10 counts related to international conspiracy charges. The rapper is currently awaiting his sentencing hearing, which has not been set yet.



Questlove, who helped make the reunion possible, made a touching post following the Fugees' reunion. See what he had to say and see more footage from the reunion below.