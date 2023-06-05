The Fugees Perform Their Hits During Surprise Reunion At The Roots Picnic
By Tony M. Centeno
June 5, 2023
The Fugees finally reunited on stage once again, but it might be the last time for awhile.
On Saturday night, June 3, Ms. Lauryn Hill took the stage for her headlining performance at The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. During her set, she brought up her former groupmates Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel to perform their classics from "Ready Or Not" to "Fugee-La." They celebrated their legacy in front of thousands of fans just three decades after they first joined forces. Fans could see the excitement radiating from all three artists as they embraced each other while on stage together for the first time since their previous reunion in 2021.
Lauryn hill brought out the #Fugees #RootsPicnic pic.twitter.com/uebYwn7rDk— Swearv_Fatkidd (@Swearv) June 4, 2023
The stars truly aligned for their surprise reunion. Hill is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of her multi-platinum debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Prior to the surprise appearance by her bandmates, the seasoned singer had already belted out her classics like “Doo Wop (That Thing)" and "Everything Is Everything." Once Wyclef and Pras joined her, they performed cuts off their critically-acclaimed album The Score like "Killing Me Softly."
Their shocking performance comes two years after the group attempted to embark on a reunion tour, but abruptly cancelled it after one show. The crowd at the Roots Picnic was able to witness a historic moment in the group's legacy, especially since it could be the last time we'll see them together for awhile. The performance comes a few weeks after Pras was found guilty of 10 counts related to international conspiracy charges. The rapper is currently awaiting his sentencing hearing, which has not been set yet.
Questlove, who helped make the reunion possible, made a touching post following the Fugees' reunion. See what he had to say and see more footage from the reunion below.
Someone just ask me was that really the fugees on stage at the #Rootspicnic Last night in Philly ……… and I replied “God is Great “ @MsLaurynHill pic.twitter.com/UjaKsJFM65— Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) June 4, 2023
Wow! The Fugees at @rootspicnic!#Fugees #RootsPicnic #LaurynHill pic.twitter.com/AsEAiVD5XR— Philly PR Girl LLC (@Philly_PR_Girl) June 4, 2023
My heart is FULL 💗💗💗 #rootspicnic #laurynhill #thefugees pic.twitter.com/P7z3UtuTpt— 🫶🏽PINK💓PUNK🫶🏽 (@Like_the_stone_) June 4, 2023
Lauryn and the Fugees…… Kill me now……!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4Upm8vrap5— Love HURTS🦅 (@OgBobby215) June 4, 2023