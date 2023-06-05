WATCH: Florida Man Goes Viral For Wrangling Massive Alligator Near School
By Zuri Anderson
June 5, 2023
A Florida trapper is being hailed as a hero after he was filmed wrangling a huge alligator near an elementary school in Jacksonville.
Mike Dragich, who goes by "Blue Collar Brawler" on social media, clashed with a 10-foot-long alligator in front of hundreds of people. Footage posted to Dragich's Instagram page shows him taunting the alligator and even grabbing its tail, sending the crowd into a frenzy. The scaly beast even clamps down on the rod and launches into a death roll.
“There’s nothing that gets the juices flowing and the adrenaline pumping quite like messing with a big alligator,” Dragich told WFTV. “But what I was doing was getting him tired. You’ve got to get these animals tired, or they can really hurt you.”
The video ends with Dragich, who's a Marine veteran and MMA fighter, sitting on its back as he and local firefighters bind it. The trapper's post got over 43,000 likes as of Monday, June 5 with many viewers noting how he approached the situation like a high-profile wrestler.
"I said it before, I felt like Batman, for real, you know, I show up. I walk out. There are a lot of comments saying I look like Stone Cold walking up to this alligator," Dragich told WOFL.
He continued, "I always tell people, be very careful and don't do what I'm doing on social media. But, I can promise you, that the animals are respected and they are dealt with in a professional manner each and every time, regardless of what it may look like on social media."