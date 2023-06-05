WATCH: Florida Man Goes Viral For Wrangling Massive Alligator Near School

A Florida trapper is being hailed as a hero after he was filmed wrangling a huge alligator near an elementary school in Jacksonville.

Mike Dragich, who goes by "Blue Collar Brawler" on social media, clashed with a 10-foot-long alligator in front of hundreds of people. Footage posted to Dragich's Instagram page shows him taunting the alligator and even grabbing its tail, sending the crowd into a frenzy. The scaly beast even clamps down on the rod and launches into a death roll.

“There’s nothing that gets the juices flowing and the adrenaline pumping quite like messing with a big alligator,” Dragich told WFTV. “But what I was doing was getting him tired. You’ve got to get these animals tired, or they can really hurt you.”