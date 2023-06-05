WATCH: Man Jumps Into Alligator Habitat At Popular Florida Theme Park

By Zuri Anderson

June 5, 2023

Shocking footage caught the moment a Florida man hopped into an alligator habitat at a popular Florida theme park, making guests scared and worried for his safety. According to WFLA, the guest was trying to record a video from inside the enclosure at Busch Gardens on Wednesday, May 31.

“He caused a huge commotion and got within 5 feet of an alligator,” Nick Reid, who was visiting the park that day, told reporters.

Dozens of onlookers whipped out their phones to catch the man in action. Several visitors even begged them to get out of the exhibit, which had a clear "Do Not Enter" sign and several barriers meant to keep people out.

“It’s very dangerous. Please come out,” one person told him. The man replies, "Another wild Karen, crikey."

Busch Gardens confirmed no guests, employees, or animals were hurt during the incident. The theme park condemned the man's actions in a statement, adding that they're in contact with the authorities.

“We will not tolerate this blatant disregard of our safety rules and are working with law enforcement on this matter," Busch Gardens said. "The safety and well-being of our guests, ambassadors, and animals remains a top priority."

