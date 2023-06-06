Fortune shined down on a Florida woman after she won big not once, but twice in a popular lottery game. According to the Florida Lottery, 41-year-old Altovise Morris of Orlando claimed her second $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

The lucky winner chose to receive her winnings as one-time, lump-sum payments of $820,000, just like the first time. Officials said Moris picked up her first prize in November 2022 from the lottery headquarters, telling them at the time, "I'll be back!"

"Just as Morris predicted, she was back at Headquarters in January 2023 to claim her second $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game," the Florida Lottery said. "She said her lucky win happened again right after she bought her dream home, adding to the serendipity of the situation."

"After closing on my house, I stopped at a Sunoco Foodmart in Clermont, and it happened again," Morris explained. "I still can't believe this is happening!"

Morris bought her first winning ticket at the 7-Eleven located at 13698 West Colonial Drive in Winter Garden. She purchased her second one from Sunoco Foodmart located at 940 South U.S. Highway 27 in Clermont. Each retailer got a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratchers.