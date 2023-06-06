Man Who Jumped Into Alligator Enclosure At Florida Theme Park Arrested

The man who was caught on camera jumping into an alligator enclosure at Busch Gardens has been arrested, according to the Tampa Police Department on Wednesday (June 6). Authorities identified the suspect as 20-year-old Jacob Pursifull, who's been charged with burglary, theft of services, and trespass.

Cellphone video obtained by WFLA shows dozens of visitors watching Pursifull hop into the enclosure, and one woman asking him to get out for his own safety. The man mocks her by saying, "Another wild Karen, crikey."

Police said Pursifull unlawfully entered the theme park before approaching the alligator habitat with "two other subjects" on Thursday, June 1. The 20-year-old reportedly hopped into the exhibit while one of the objects recorded his alleged antics.

Officers said the footage was later uploaded to social media, allowing investigators to identify and locate Pursifull. After a probable cause warrant was issued for his arrest, detectives arrested him in the 6500 block of Commerce Palms Drive Monday evening (June 5).