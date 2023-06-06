Paige Spiranac Says Golf Legend No-Showed Joint Charity Event

Golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac revealed that John Daly no-showed a joint charity event at the last minute on Monday (June 5).

Spiranac, who was set to host the 'Beauty vs The Beast celebrity charity match' alongside Daly, said PGA golfer Jerry Kelly filled in and the charity still "raised a ton of money."

"Today was supposed to be my match against John Daly. When he didn’t show, Jerry Kelly filled in. Jerry made 10 birdies and 2 eagles today. It was the greatest round of golf I’ve ever witnessed. We raised a ton of money for charity and I’m not too mad with the 66 I shot. What a great day at Geneva National," Spiranac tweeted.