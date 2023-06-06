Paige Spiranac Says Golf Legend No-Showed Joint Charity Event
By Jason Hall
June 6, 2023
Golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac revealed that John Daly no-showed a joint charity event at the last minute on Monday (June 5).
Spiranac, who was set to host the 'Beauty vs The Beast celebrity charity match' alongside Daly, said PGA golfer Jerry Kelly filled in and the charity still "raised a ton of money."
"Today was supposed to be my match against John Daly. When he didn’t show, Jerry Kelly filled in. Jerry made 10 birdies and 2 eagles today. It was the greatest round of golf I’ve ever witnessed. We raised a ton of money for charity and I’m not too mad with the 66 I shot. What a great day at Geneva National," Spiranac tweeted.
Spiranac said she was notified of Daly's absence at 8:00 a.m. on the day of the event, which was scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m., due to what was said to be "an injury."
"Hope he has a speedy recovery," Spiranac tweeted in response to a fan's question regarding Daly's absence.
Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, went pro in May 2016 and completed her first LPGA Qualifying Tournament, but didn't earn a card to play on the circuit, in August 2016. Daly, a two-time major champion, has earned a legacy beyond the game for his bigger-than-life personality, famously donning a non-country-club appearance and having a brash attitude while playing.