The Best Hot Dog Joint In Minnesota

Hot dogs stands can be found all across the country, and their abundant presence is no coincidence. Hot dogs are an American staple. This popular item is often served between a classic hot dog bun and topped with a variety of ingredients including ketchup, mustard, and relish depending on your preference. Some hot dog shops are known for their wide range of unconventional toppings, while others reign supreme for their simplicity. Add a side of french fries and you can't go wrong. Regardless of how you choose to dress your hot dog, there is one place in each state that serves this staple best!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best hot dog in Minnesota can be found at Uncle Franky's located in Minneapolis.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best hot dog joint in the entire state:

"If you like your food messy but finger-licking good, Uncle Franky's won't disappoint. The must-order is the Chicago Dog, which some people claim is the best outside of the Windy City. It's loaded with yellow mustard, a pickle spear, onion, Chicago-style green relish, tomatoes, pickled peppers, and the joint's secret seasoning. People praise the atmosphere and friendly staff too."

