The Most Historic Restaurant In Illinois

Restaurants open their doors for the first time and shut down for the last time every single day, but few have stood the tests of time quite like the oldest restaurants across the country. These historic restaurants are known for serving cuisine so memorable that they have remained open for decades. Wether it be the food, atmosphere, quality of service, or a mixture of all three, something about these restaurants keep customers coming back for more. So, where exactly can you find this one-of-a-kind Illinois restaurant that never goes out of style? We're going to tell you!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best historic restaurant in Illinois is The Berghoff located in Chicago.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best historic restaurant in the entire state:

"The Berghoff has been an institution in Chicago for well over 120 years. It all started when German immigrant Herman Berghoff set up a beer stand at Chicago’s World Fair in 1893. A permanent beer-focused place followed in 1898, before Prohibition hit and the onus shifted to authentic German food. The restaurant reopened its bar in the 1930s after Prohibition, receiving Chicago’s very first liqor license. Now customers come in for the beer, schnitzel, brats and potato pancakes, and the welcoming atmosphere."

For a continued list of the best historic restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.