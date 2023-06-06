The Most Historic Restaurant In Michigan

Restaurants open their doors for the first time and shut down for the last time every single day, but few have stood the tests of time quite like the oldest restaurants across the country. These historic restaurants are known for serving cuisine so memorable that they have remained open for decades. Wether it be the food, atmosphere, quality of service, or a mixture of all three, something about these restaurants keep customers coming back for more. So, where exactly can you find this one-of-a-kind Michigan restaurant that never goes out of style? We're going to tell you!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best historic restaurant in Michigan is The White Horse Inn located in Metamora.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best historic restaurant in the entire state:

"Built in 1848 as Metamora’s general store, the White Horse Inn started life as a stagecoach stop in 1850, evolving into an essential overnight resting place for those traveling by railway. It continued as an inn and restaurant, gaining its current name in the 1920s. New owners took over in 2012 and the renovated restaurant now boasts a stylish design and menu featuring comfort food favorites with a modern slant."

