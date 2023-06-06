This Florida City Ranked Among Best Places In The U.S. To Raise A Family

Many American families move around for many reasons, from new job opportunities to unfortunate circumstances like foreclosure. People could either move just up the road into another neighborhood or cross state lines for their new home. With rapidly-rising inflation constantly on Americans' minds, families could consider moving somewhere else to save money in the long term.

For those looking for a new home, WalletHub released a list of the best and worst places to raise a family in America. Researchers "compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 45 key metrics that consider essential family dynamics, such as the cost of housing, the quality of local school and health-care systems, and the opportunities for fun and recreation," according to the website.

The highest-ranking Florida city on the list is Pembroke Pines, ranking at No. 40. This destination got the highest marks in "Education & Child Care," which includes school-system quality, high school graduation rate, child care costs, and more.

Here are the Top 10 best places to raise a family in the country, according to WalletHub:

Fremont, California Overland Park, Kansas Irvine, California Plano, Texas South Burlington, Vermont San Diego, California San Jose, California Scottsdale, Arizona Gilbert, Arizona San Francisco, California

Check out the full list on wallethub.com.