Here's The Best Amusement Park In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

June 7, 2023

happy family enjoying summer day in amusement park
Photo: Getty Images

Americans flock to amusement parks to experience their roller coasters and other adrenaline-pumping rides, like drop towers, bumper cars, and water slides. For those who don't like butterflies in their stomach, there are also exciting games, quirky food, and other neat attractions to enrich your visit.

If you're looking to add some thrill to your vacation plans, Reader's Digest rounded up the best amusement park in every state. The website states, "We've found the best double loop, wooden, and steepest roller coasters, plus splash-tactic water rides that come with a side of kettle corn in every state in the nation."

The top pick for Florida is Universal Orlando! Here's why writers picked this popular destination:

"Universal Orlando is actually three amazing theme parks in one: Universal Studios, Universal Islands of America, and Universal Volcano Bay. Islands of Adventure, in particular, has been named the number one amusement park in the world by Trip Advisor and offers a place to explore Harry Potter’s Hogwarts, hide from the dinosaurs from Jurassic Park, and fly above the city streets like Spider-Man. It’s open year-round and has special seasonal activities to help you plan your trip."

If you want to add more amusement parks to your bucket list, check out the full list on rd.com.

