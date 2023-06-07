Here's The Best Amusement Park In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

June 7, 2023

Laughing couple with arms raised riding roller coaster
Photo: Getty Images

Americans flock to amusement parks to experience their roller coasters and other adrenaline-pumping rides, like drop towers, bumper cars, and water slides. For those who don't like butterflies in their stomach, there are also exciting games, quirky food, and other neat attractions to enrich your visit.

If you're looking to add some thrill to your vacation plans, Reader's Digest rounded up the best amusement park in every state. The website states, "We've found the best double loop, wooden, and steepest roller coasters, plus splash-tactic water rides that come with a side of kettle corn in every state in the nation."

The top pick for Washington is Wild Waves Theme & Water Park! Here's why writers picked this destination:

"Wild Waves, in Federal Way, is truly a two-in-one land and water park because both parks are included in the same ticket price (which isn’t always the case). It’s also the only two-in-one amusement park in Washington. It’s open all summer and has a holiday lights event in December."

When you come to Wild Waves, you can look forward to over a dozen different rides for both individual thrill-seekers and families. They also host holiday-based events, "dive-in" movie showings, season pass appreciation days, and other events.

If you want to add more amusement parks to your bucket list, check out the full list on rd.com.

