Illinois Police Warn Of Possible Bear On The Loose

By Logan DeLoye

June 7, 2023

Brown bear portrait in Alaska
Photo: Moment RF

This Illinois town might be one of the last places that you would expect to see a bear, but it is certainly not impossible! According to WGN9, a bear was spotted in Gurnee near Hunt Club Road this morning, and locals were quick to take notice. After being tipped off about the sighting, the Gurnee Police Department took to Facebook to spread the news.

"This morning around 8:45 AM, the Gurnee Police Department was made aware of a possible bear sighting in the area of Hunt Club Road and Route 132. Our officers immediately checked the area, but the bear was nowhere to be found. If you see a bear in Gurnee, please do not approach the animal. Contact our dispatch center at 847-599-7000 ext 0, and will work with our local wildlife authorities to respond to the area."

Followers replied with humor stating, "If it’s a Chicago Bear, there’s no need to panic. They can’t catch anything," and "Not surprised. He heard about Gurnee’s fried chicken intersection. One on every corner."

Posted by Gurnee Police Department on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

The police department also shared a link to a resource page that informs residents of what to do if they should come into contact with one of these furry creatures. The bear remains on the loose as authorities continue to search the town.

