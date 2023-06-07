Joran Van Der Sloot Heading To U.S. After Losing Extradition Appeal

Authorities in Lima, Peru, have denied Joran van der Sloot his appeal to block extradition to the United States. While Van der Sloot is the primary suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, he is being extradited to face wire fraud charges relating to an alleged scheme to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Holloway family in exchange for information about the location of their daughter's remains.

"With this resolution, the Judge has completed procedures for the transfer (passive extradition) of Joran Van Der Sloot, who will be prosecuted in the United States of America for the alleged crimes of extortion and fraud against Elizabeth Ann Holloway," the superior court in Lima said in a statement, according to CNN.

Holloway was last seen in Aruba on May 30, 2005, while on vacation with her high school classmates. She was 18 at the time. Van der Sloot was taken into custody in connection with her disappearance but was released due to a lack of evidence. While her body has never been found, she was officially declared dead in 2012.

Van der Sloot has been locked up in Peru, serving a 28-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in 2012 to the murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores.

FBI agents are currently heading to Peru to take custody of Van der Sloot, and he is expected to be in the U.S. by Thursday (June 8).