Popular Florida Spot Ranked Among Best Cheap Summer Destinations

By Zuri Anderson

June 7, 2023

Summer is a great time to visit theme parks, drop by the beach, or travel to a new destination. Those trips can also be very expensive, from plane tickets and hotel bookings to seasonal price hikes on admission prices. As a result, some travelers are trying to take a budget-friendly approach to their vacation plans.

A recent list from U.S. News & World Report revealed the 15 best spots for an affordable summer vacation in America. Researchers determined their picks based on "affordability and traveler appeal, among other factors, to determine the best cheap summer vacations. From must-see cities to scenic national parks, there are a bevy of travel destinations that won't break the bank."

Amelia Island in Florida ranked at No. 12! Writers also explained why this popular destination was chosen:

"Located about 30 miles northeast of Jacksonville, Amelia Island offers 13 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean coastline. Families flock here in the summer to take advantage of the city's uncrowded beaches and kid-friendly attractions, including Fort Clinch State Park and Amelia Island Museum of History. Vacationers can often score good deals on mid-range hotels and vacation rentals, and activities like exploring Egans Creek Greenway and browsing the Fernandina Beach Market Place farmers market on Saturdays are available free of charge."

Need more travel recommendations? Visit travel.usnews.com for the full rankings.

