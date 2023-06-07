The Best Amusement Park In Minnesota

Do you prefer riding gigantic rollercoasters, or are the bumper cars the extent of thrill that you seek during a day at the amusement park? Wether you enjoy speedy rollercoasters, calm rides on the ferris wheel, ordering a meal from the food trucks, or D all of the above; this Minnesota park has something for every level of thrill seeker!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest the best amusement park in all of Minnesota is Nickelodeon Universe located inside of the Mall of America in Bloomington. This huge indoor amusement park is known for housing a variety of rides. Reader's Digest mentioned that it is open every day of the year except for Christmas Day.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best amusement park in the entire state:

"Located in the world-record-breakingly gigantic Mall of America in Bloomington, Nickelodeon Universe is a 7-acre Nickelodeon-themed amusement park that has 27 rides and is open every day of the year, except Christmas (a boon for Minnesotans, who have a long, cold winter to endure, as well as for tourists). Just because it’s Nickelodeon-themed doesn’t mean there aren’t thrill rides to spare. Don’t miss the Ninja Turtles-themed Shell Shock, which flips and twists through the air at dizzying speeds."

For more information visit rd.com.