The Most Affordable Place To Buy A Home In Pennsylvania

As home prices continue to rise across the country, there is one city in Pennsylvania where real estate remains the most affordable.

According to a list compiled by GOBankingRates, the most affordable place to buy a home in all of Pennsylvania is Wilkes-Barre. Wilkes-Barre is home to 44,086 people. The average cost of a home in Wilkes-Barre is $116,650. Following closely behind Wilkes-Barre with the most affordable homes in Pennsylvania is Altoona, Scranton, Erie, and Reading.

Here is what GOBankingRates had to say about compiling the data to discover the most affordable locations to buy a home across the country:

"The typical home value in the United States is about $327,000. Depending on the home, the state, the neighborhood, and the market, however, that amount can vary widely. Every state is home to at least a handful of places where buyers can expect to scoop up a house on the cheap. To find the least expensive places to buy a home, GOBankingRates used data from Zillow and the U.S. Census Bureau to analyze every significant city in all 50 states and chose three to five places in each locale where houses are a steal."

For more information regarding the most affordable places to live in America visit gobankingrates.com.