This Florida Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Grilled Cheeses In America

With a meal as simple as grilled cheese, there are bound to be different twists and takes on it. We're not talking about what you can do to this humble sandwich in your own home, but rather the professionals and chefs that add their own personal, and tasty touch, to this cheesy classic. That's where TastingTable comes in. The food-based website looked to its writers and editors to determine the most delicious grilled cheeses in America.

A Florida restaurant caught writers' attention, and that honor goes to ABC Commissary! Here's why its buffalo chicken grilled cheese earned a spot on the list:

"The delicious fusion of two comfort food classics is prepared with two thick slices of bread and a gooey filling of melted cheese and shredded buffalo chicken for a tangy kick. The bread is grilled to perfection, which gives the sandwich a golden crust on the outside and an oozy filling. This results in a delicious combination of flavors and textures sure to satisfy any comfort food craving. It also comes with extra buffalo sauce which can be drizzled over the sandwich or used for dipping."

You can find this restaurant at 351 S Studio Dr. in Kissimmee. It's also located in Disney's Hollywood Studios.

