This Washington Restaurant Has One Of The Best Grilled Cheeses In America

With a meal as simple as grilled cheese, there are bound to be different twists and takes on it. We're not talking about what you can do to this humble sandwich in your own home, but rather the professionals and chefs that add their own personal, and tasty touch, to this cheesy classic. That's where TastingTable comes in. The food-based website looked to its writers and editors to determine the most delicious grilled cheeses in America.

A restaurant in Washington state caught writers' attention, and that honor goes to Beecher's Handmade Cheese! Here's why its mac and cheese grilled cheese earned a spot on the list:

"Beecher's standard grilled cheese is at once decadent and memorable without being overloaded with grease. The bread is perfectly toasted every time and it's cut on the perfect diagonal, ensuring every bite offers a mouthful of cheesy goodness that leaves you satisfied. But it's that cheese — a combination of Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack, both of which are made on-site — that puts this sandwich over the top. However, even better than Beecher's classic grilled cheese is its grilled cheese stuffed with, you guessed it, mac and cheese (simply order a grilled cheese with mac in it if the location you're at doesn't already have it on the menu)."