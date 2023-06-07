WATCH: Super Rare Predator Spooks Florida Family Outside Their Home

A family who recently moved to Southwest Florida got a surprise visit from one of the state's most elusive creatures. Vendela Harold told WPLG she was relaxing inside her Golden Gate Estates home when she got an eerie feeling of something watching her. When she turned around, she realized a rare Florida panther staring at her from her backyard.

“All of a sudden I just get this intense feeling of something is staring at me," Harold recounted. "Really quick I look over and there he is. Just staring me down. Kind of looked like he wanted some popcorn and was enjoying the movie."



The homeowner whipped out her phone to record the big cat, who was in her backyard and peering through the sliding glass door. She wasn't expecting such an encounter after moving there less than two months ago.

“He did not look cute and cuddly. He looked like he wanted a snack," Harold said. "If I was outside, I would’ve been scared for my life."

She wasn't just worried about herself, though. Harold was relieved her dogs weren't outside at the time.

“I have three dogs. I didn’t take them out for a few hours after that because I wanted to make sure he was out of the way and was really happy I was inside and not outdoors," she explained.

And she was right to do so, according to Nora Demers, a biologist at Florida Gulf Coast University. Demers told WPLG that the panther posed more of a threat to the pets than Harold.

“Of course, you want to keep your animals under control," Demers said. "They are considered prey for the panthers. Make your surroundings as healthy and safe as you are able to."

Since nobody or any animal got hurt, the scientist also recommended the family just appreciate the rare encounter.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, the Florida panther is one of two native cat species in the state alongside bobcats. Most of them reside south of Lake Okeechobee, and they're considered an endangered species under federal law. Officials said there are 120 to 230 panthers out in the wild.