Colorado Donut Shop Named One Of The Best In America

Donuts hold a special place in the hearts of Americans. Whether you're enjoying one early in the morning or sharing a dozen among friends and co-workers, this fried treat rarely fails to disappoint. Even better are the many flavors and ingredients you can pack onto it.

For the donut lovers out there, TastingTable pinpointed the best donut shops in the United States. An acclaimed donut shop in Colorado got the spotlight, too: Sweet Coloradough! Writers explained why they chose this business:

"The only problem we have with Sweet Coloradough is the ability to make up one's mind as to what doughnut treat to indulge in first. So you can fully understand our concern, you need to know just how many categories there are. First, there are Coloradough's Semi Super Awesome Doughnuts, which include twists, bars, and crème filled Bismarcks. Up next for your consideration are the 11-Layer Croughnuts (a croissant-doughnut hybrid with flakiness and crispiness in all the right places). And before you think you know what you want, we aren't finished quite yet. There are also RADiculously Awesome Doughnuts, which are the eatery's "best and biggest." And lastly, within the Awesome Doughnuts category include traditional cake-like doughnuts, old-fashioned sour cream cake doughnuts, and handmade sweet yeast-raised doughnuts."