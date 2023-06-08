Health Officials Warn Of Salmonella Outbreak Across Illinois

Illinois health officials are currently investigating a widespread salmonella outbreak, and have confirmed 26 cases so far. According to WGN9, the outbreak is directly linked to packaged ground beef. Many cases were confirmed in Chicago, but "Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will" counties have also been effected by the outbreak.

Information regarding the exact company that packaged and distributed the beef has yet to be released as health officials work to identify the source. WGN9 mentioned that the Illinois Department of Public Health is working with the "CDC and the USDA-FSIS" to perform tests on the contaminated beef, and to survey additional cases across the state.

In the meantime, it helps to be aware of factors that put you at greater risk for contracting salmonella, and symptoms that may signal the presence of this infection. First and foremost, it is important to not eat undercooked ground beef. It is also recommended to keep raw meat away from other foods when grocery shopping to avoid cross contamination. Carefully washing your hands and the surfaces that the meat touches are also good ways in which one can avoid food poisoning. Infected individuals will experience, cramps, fever, and diarrhea among other symptoms.