Here's The Best Suburb In Florida

Moving requires getting nitty-gritty details sorted out, including which specific neighborhood or suburb you're going to be living in. Like the bigger city or area, you have to consider affordability, commute, local activities, and other attributes. Some stand out more than others when it comes to all those factors and more.

Niche revealed the best suburb in every state using data from its 2023 "Best Places To Live" rankings. Researchers said they curated their list "based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources."

Westchase was named the No. 1 suburb in Florida! Located in Tampa, this area got high marks for health and fitness, family friendliness, public schools, jobs, nightlife, and more. Niche offered more insight into what it's like living in Westchase:

"Living in Westchase offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Westchase there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Westchase... The public schools in Westchase are highly rated."

Here are the Top 10 best suburbs in Florida and the city they're part of:

Westchase (Tampa) Nocatee (Jacksonville) Pinecrest (Miami) Coral Gables (Miami) Palm Valley (Jacksonville) Heathrow (Orlando) Fleming Island (Jacksonville) Pebble Creek (Tampa) Winter Park (Orlando) Keystone (Tampa)

Check out the full rankings on niche.com.