The Best Fried Chicken Joint In Colorado

When you think about comfort food, things like macaroni and cheese, pasta, and pizza immediately come to mind. One handheld that has gripped Americans for decades is fried chicken. Battered and fried to a golden crisp, nothing can beat the magical appeal of this popular chicken dish. It's so good, that it's even spawned fast-food chains and independent restaurants.

If you love taking a bite out of juicy, crispy chicken, LoveFood compiled a list of every state's best fried chicken joint.

Music City Hot Chicken was named Colorado's top fried chicken joint! Here's why it was chosen:

"Customers flock to this lively restaurant and bar to enjoy the live music and excellent fried chicken dishes, where you can choose your level of spice. The chicken sandwich, served in a bun with coleslaw and house sauce with one side and one sauce, comes highly recommended. Opt for classic Southern style, hot for a 'bit of burn', Nashville Hot for 'bigger burn', or White Hot, which they brand 'incendiary'. Customers also rate the potato salad with egg and bacon, and the sweet potato fries.