The Best Fried Chicken Joint In Washington

When you think about comfort food, things like macaroni and cheese, pasta, and pizza immediately come to mind. One handheld that has gripped Americans for decades is fried chicken. Battered and fried to a golden crisp, nothing can beat the magical appeal of this popular chicken dish. It's so good, that it's even spawned fast-food chains and independent restaurants.

If you love taking a bite out of juicy, crispy chicken, LoveFood compiled a list of every state's best fried chicken joint, from thriving chains to under-the-radar spots.

Ma'ono was named Washington's top fried chicken joint! Here's why it was chosen:

"With a few locations in Seattle, Ma'ono is ran by James Beard–winner and Hawaiian-born Mark Fuller. He draws in throngs of adoring customers with his brined, buttermilk-soaked, umami-spiced, twice-fried chicken. It's spiced to your preference, from 'naked' to generously seasoned with Carolina reaper and ghost peppers, and served with daikon pickles and a choice of dip. You could also enjoy it sandwiched in a sweet bun with kewpie mayo and lettuce."