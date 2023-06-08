Most restaurants focus on serving guests high-quality food with friendly service, but some restaurants go above and beyond in theme or decor to make it a meal that is truly one to remember.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched around the country for the restaurants offering the most unusual dining experience, compiling a list of the most unique spot in each state, "from a restaurant where diners can watch mermaids swim while eating [to] spots inside old train carriages."

So which North Carolina restaurant is the most unusual restaurant experience in the state?

Lancaster's BBQ

This eatery is a haven for all NASCAR fans and lovers of all things racing as it is decked out in everything from car hoods to a bus filled with tables where diners can chow down. Lancaster's BBQ has locations in Mooresville and Huntersville.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"With over 10,000 square feet of racing memorabilia, the Mooresville location is set over three levels and has a separate games room for kids. A must in NASCAR country, the racing-themed restaurant's menu includes plenty of BBQ classics as well as burgers, wraps, and salads. Fried chicken is among the top dishes here as diners praise it for the perfectly spicy flavor and crispy coating."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the most unique dining experiences around the country.