Washington Restaurant Named Best Diner In The State

When you think about America's long history, one of its many icons from the last several decades is diners. Millions flock to these eateries for their comfort food, convenient hours, and no-frills atmosphere. Their popularity never faded, though. Hundreds of diners are still in operation, and even newer ones adopt modern sensibilities and offerings.

Mashed revealed the best diner in every state, from longtime joints to trendy restaurants. The website states, "These diners have one-of-a-kind specialties, colorful backstories, and tasty everyday dishes that make them among the best in the country. Some are worth taking a trip to visit, while others are hidden gems that could be hiding nearly in your backyard."

Twede's Cafe was named Washington's best diner! Writers explained why they picked this restaurant:

"Those who remember ‘Twin Peaks’ should visit Twede's Cafe in North Bend, Washington for a dose of nostalgia. The exterior of this tiny breakfast spot served as the show's ‘Double R Diner.’ Although a fire caused massive damage to the building, visitors can still see the original neon sign from the 1980s. In addition to experiencing a piece of television history, patrons can enjoy excellent omelets, hash browns, and coffee. But, of course, no ‘Twin Peaks’ fan should leave without trying this diner's famous cherry pie."