2 Florida Beaches Named Among Most Underrated In The U.S.

When the sun is beaming and temperatures are perfect, why not head to the beach to cool off or catch a nice tan? Many Americans get the same idea, leading to overcrowded beaches and not as much quiet time. While some people don't mind, others prefer a more subdued, intimate experience on the beach. Luckily, the United States has plenty of beaches that either fly under the radar or don't get much crowds.

Fifty Grande released a list of the most underrated beaches in the country. The website states, "America has plenty of coastline for everyone. The trick is finding the good beaches that the rest of the country hasn’t. Even in places like Florida, a few hidden gems remain."

Speaking of Florida, two beaches in the Sunshine State made it on the list: Boneyard Beach and Guana River Preserve!

Boneyard Beach got kudos thanks to an atmosphere you'll rarely find in the Eastern U.S., as writers explained:

"Beaches stacked with eerie, weathered driftwood seem pretty normal along the coast of Washington State. But northeast Florida? Not so much. Yet, that’s what happened in Big Talbot Island State Park, where saltwater suddenly encroached on a forest of cedar and oak trees and created this graveyard of wooden giants about 40 minutes from Jacksonville. Duval denizens have made it a regular on the engagement and senior picture photo shoot circuit, but few south of the St. Johns River know it exists. It’s a little slice of un-Floridian nature along Nassau Sound, and worth the short jaunt from Amelia Island should you ever find yourself there on vacation."