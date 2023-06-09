Here's The Best Suburb In Colorado

Moving requires getting nitty-gritty details sorted out, including which specific neighborhood or suburb you're going to be living in. Like the bigger city or area, you have to consider affordability, commute, local activities, and other attributes. Some stand out more than others when it comes to all those factors and more.

Niche revealed the best suburb in every state using data from its 2023 "Best Places To Live" rankings. Researchers said they curated their list "based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources."

Holly Hills was named the No. 1 suburb in Colorado! Located in Denver, this area got high marks for public schools, family friendliness, nightlife, health and fitness, jobs, and more. Niche offered more insight into what it's like living in Holly Hills:

"Living in Holly Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Holly Hills there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families and retirees live in Holly Hills... The public schools in Holly Hills are highly rated."

Here are the Top 10 best suburbs in Colorado and the city they're part of:

Holly Hills (Denver) Cherry Creek (Denver) Castile Pines (Denver) Inverness (Denver) Greenwood Village (Denver) Superior (Denver) Highlands Ranch (Denver) Cherry Hills Village (Denver) Louisville (Denver) Centennial (Denver)

Check out the full rankings on niche.com.