New Photos, Details On Troy Aikman's New Younger Woman, End Of Marriage

Pro Football Hall of Famer and ESPN color commentator Troy Aikman was once again shown in an Instagram post shared by his presumed new girlfriend, Haley Clark, amid reports that he's been divorced since 2020.

Clark, 34, who made her account private after the internet exploded over her earlier posts alongside Aikman, 56, shared an Instagram story showing her cozying up with the former Dallas Cowboys star, which inclded a geotag for the Italian island Isola Di Ponza, according to a screengrab shared by the New York Post.

Clark is the senior director of sales at Q Clothier, a Dallas based men's clothing brand, as well as a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority at Southern Methodist University, according to her public LinkedIn account (h/t the New York Post).