New Photos, Details On Troy Aikman's New Younger Woman, End Of Marriage
By Jason Hall
June 9, 2023
Pro Football Hall of Famer and ESPN color commentator Troy Aikman was once again shown in an Instagram post shared by his presumed new girlfriend, Haley Clark, amid reports that he's been divorced since 2020.
Clark, 34, who made her account private after the internet exploded over her earlier posts alongside Aikman, 56, shared an Instagram story showing her cozying up with the former Dallas Cowboys star, which inclded a geotag for the Italian island Isola Di Ponza, according to a screengrab shared by the New York Post.
Clark is the senior director of sales at Q Clothier, a Dallas based men's clothing brand, as well as a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority at Southern Methodist University, according to her public LinkedIn account (h/t the New York Post).
Who is Troy Aikman’s girlfriend Haley Clark? Everything we know about the NFL star’s new love https://t.co/IbFmSNuWTF pic.twitter.com/4atj2J1nyC— New York Post (@nypost) June 8, 2023
Aikman was tagged in photos by Clark, which included the legendary quarterback cozying up with her as she gives him a kiss on the cheek, on Clark's Instagram account Wednesday (June 7) before switching her account to private, the New York Post reports.
Haley Clark, rumored Troy Aikman girlfriend, goes private on Instagram after photo reveal https://t.co/cMU3AwmNHK pic.twitter.com/ljXBy0uLNB— New York Post (@nypost) June 8, 2023
The photos served as the first indication of Aikman's marriage to Catherine 'Capa' Aikman being over, with a sources telling the Post that the former quarterback turned broadcaster has been divorced for three years, though the newspaper said it was unable to find records of either party filing for divorce. The couple got married on June 2, 2017, six years after Aikman's divorce to his first wife, former Cowboys publicist Rhonda Worthey, was finalized in April 2011.
Aikman, a three-time Super Bowl champion, retired in 2000 and has since contributed as a color commentator, beginning his career with FOX Sports and later signing a reported $90 million deal to join ESPN in March 2022, with his longtime on-air partner Joe Buck later joining him after being granted his release from FOX Sports. Aikman and Buck spent the past season calling Monday Night Football and ESPN's live broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Round matchup.