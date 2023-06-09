The Coolest City To Visit In Illinois

Each city is cool in its own way, but there is one city in each state known for being the coolest to explore. Wether it be food, entertainment, culture, or attractions, something about this one-of-a-kind city draws tourists to Illinois.

According to a list compiled by The Discoverer, the coolest city to visit in all of Illinois is Chicago. Chicago is known for its abundant culture, amazing food and numerous tourists attractions. People come from far and wide to walk through Millennium Park and take photos with the iconic Bean.

Here is what The Discoverer had to say about the coolest place to visit in the entire state:

"The Windy City steals the spotlight in Illinois. With its world-class museums, stylish nightlife, and up-scale shopping opportunities, Chicago is a cosmopolitan city that doesn’t disappoint. What’s even better? Despite its big city appeal, Chicago claims several chilled-out green spaces, namely Grant Park and The 606. Don’t miss: Millennium Park, the 24-plus acre green space displaying modern art and architecture - like Cloud Gate (better known as The Bean) which reflects the Chicago skyline off the curvature of its stainless steel form."

