The Coolest City To Visit In Michigan

Each city is cool in its own way, but there is one city in each state known for being the coolest to explore. Wether it be food, entertainment, culture, or attractions, something about this one-of-a-kind city draws tourists to Michigan.

According to a list compiled by The Discoverer, the coolest city to visit in all of Michigan is Ann Arbor. Ann Arbor is known for its outdoor activities such as kayaking, canoeing, and paddle boarding among other fun water sports. Ann Arbor also houses the University of Michigan!

Here is what The Discoverer had to say about the coolest place to visit in the entire state:

"Home to the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor is much more than a vibrant college town. While the U of M museums are certainly worth a visit, don’t skip spending time outdoors in this nature-rich city. Kayak, canoe, paddle board, and tubing tours of the Huron River offer stunning seasonal scenery and the Border-to-Border Trail is a great way to see the fall foliage and get some exercise. Don’t miss: State Street, the strip lined with restaurants and spirited bars and host to festivals, free music shows and art fairs."

For a continued list of the coolest cities to visit across the country visit thediscoverer.com.