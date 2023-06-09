The Coolest City To Visit In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

June 9, 2023

USA, Minnesota, Duluth, cityscape
Photo: Digital Vision

Each city is cool in its own way, but there is one city in each state known for being the coolest to explore. Wether it be food, entertainment, culture, or attractions, something about this one-of-a-kind city draws tourists to Minnesota.

According to a list compiled by The Discoverer, the coolest city to visit in all of Minnesota is Duluth. Duluth is known for its "outdoor opportunities," waterfalls, fun pubs, and more!

Here is what The Discoverer had to say about the coolest place to visit in the entire state:

"Located on the western banks of Lake Superior, Duluth bursts with outdoor opportunities. Drive one of the prettiest roads in America — North Shore Scenic Drive — to appreciate all the natural beauties of Duluth including steep coastal cliffs, gushing streams, dense forests, and hidden waterfalls. Stretch your legs in the Hartley Nature Park with miles of trails and then reward yourself with an award-winning brew at Fitger’s Brewhouse, the most happening pub in town. While you’re downtown, snap a pic of the city’s landmark, the Aerial Lift Bridge. Don’t miss: Skyline Parkway, a scenic drive with spectacular lookout points over Lake Superior."

For a continued list of the coolest cities to visit across the country visit thediscoverer.com.

