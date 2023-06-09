The Coolest City To Visit In Pennsylvania

Each city is cool in its own way, but there is one city in each state known for being the coolest to explore. Wether it be food, entertainment, culture, or attractions, something about this one-of-a-kind city draws tourists to Pennsylvania.

According to a list compiled by The Discoverer, the coolest city to visit in all of Pennsylvania is Philadelphia. Philadelphia is known for its rich history, amazing food, and numerous attractions.

Here is what The Discoverer had to say about the coolest place to visit in the entire state:

"As the site of the signing of the Declaration of Independence followed by its first public reading, Philadelphia is (understandably) proudly historic. There’s no missing Philly’s momentous attractions like Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, and the Eastern State Penitentiary. If you can pry yourself away from Philly’s significant past, be sure to chow down at Reading Terminal Market and kick back with a beer at the super hip Rail Park. Don’t miss: A Philly Cheesesteak. Created in the City of Brotherly Love in the 1930s, it's been a city staple ever since. Check out local favorite John's Roast Pork, and if you're still hungry afterward, swing by Angelo's for an Italian hoagie and a slice."

