Lil Wayne Reveals Why He Can't Remember His Own Songs

Lil Wayne has admitted that he can't remember his own discography. During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the rapper was asked how he sees his album Tha Carter III 15 years after its release and how it fits into his body of work. To which he replied, "I'm going to be so honest with you: I don’t know Tha Carter III, Tha Carter II, Tha Carter One from Tha Carter IV. And that’s just my God’s honest truth. You could lie, you could ask me [about] such and such song, I wouldn’t even know what we talking about.”

He continued, "Nah, I don’t even know if that’s when Tha Carter III came out. That’s how much I don’t know. I work every day, bro — every single day. And also, I always look at it as the curse part of the gift and the curse. I believe that [God] blessed me with this amazing mind, but would not give [me] an amazing memory to remember this amazing sh—t." The rapper also revealed that he doesn't get too attached to his music and doesn't have favorites. "Oh, yeah. Not a favorite at all. My favorite song is the last one I record. And then I will forget it after the next one I record." And he's recording a lot of them!

"I work on multiple songs a day," Lil Wayne revealed. "I probably look at 20 verses a day. I’m on my bus right now. I have a studio set up on this bus. We have a studio bus behind me. In every hotel we get to, before I get to the room, my two engineers set up a studio in the bedroom. And I told you, we already have a studio booked in that city if that city has a nice studio, meaning I don’t stop working."