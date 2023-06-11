Megan Thee Stallion's Middle School Friend Surprises Her On Stage

Megan Thee Stallion got a special surprise during her show at the 2023 LA Pride In The Park on Saturday night (June 10th). In a video shared by the friend, a group of lucky fans runs up to the stage to join the rapper and Megan spots the old friend from her school days in Houston, Texas.

While performing her hit "Thot Sh—t," Megan was watching those fans show off their best moves, when she realizes she recognized one of the fans. "Luis?... From Houston, Texas!" The rapper was pleasantly surprised and shared a sweet moment with her old friend. "B—! What is my classmate from like middle school [doing here]?" Megan said before the two shared a hug at the top of the stage. "What the f—k are you doing here?" she asked again, laughing. It also happened to be Luis' birthday. "Happy birthday!" she wished him at the end of the fan-captured video.