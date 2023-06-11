Naomi Watts Reveals She Married Fellow Actor Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup are officially married! Watts shared the exciting news with a sweet post on Instagram on Saturday, June 10th. "Hitched," she wrote alongside a photo of the newlyweds standing on the steps of what appears to be a courthouse. Crudup is all smiles in a navy blue suit with a white shirt and Watts holds a bouquet of white flowers that matches her white, lace dress. In another Instagram Story post, Watts revealed that the flowers were "from the deli!!"

According to Us Weekly, Watts and Crudup sparked marriage rumors on June 9th after they were spotted wearing rings on their left hands. Just a day later, the Mulholland Drive star confirmed the news with her Instagram post as well as her Instagram Story in which she called Crudup "Hubby."