Naomi Watts Reveals She Married Fellow Actor Billy Crudup
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 11, 2023
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup are officially married! Watts shared the exciting news with a sweet post on Instagram on Saturday, June 10th. "Hitched," she wrote alongside a photo of the newlyweds standing on the steps of what appears to be a courthouse. Crudup is all smiles in a navy blue suit with a white shirt and Watts holds a bouquet of white flowers that matches her white, lace dress. In another Instagram Story post, Watts revealed that the flowers were "from the deli!!"
According to Us Weekly, Watts and Crudup sparked marriage rumors on June 9th after they were spotted wearing rings on their left hands. Just a day later, the Mulholland Drive star confirmed the news with her Instagram post as well as her Instagram Story in which she called Crudup "Hubby."
The couple met on the set of the short-lived Netflix show Gypsy back in 2017 and began dating shortly after. Watts and Crudup were most recently spotted a the New York premiere of Crudup's TV show Hello Tomorrow! on February 15, holding hands as they walked down the red carpet.
Watts first revealed that she and Crudup were engaged in mid-March. During a press conference for her new menopause wellness brand, Stripes, the actress was seen wearing a diamond ring on her finger and later addressed it while answering a question about her future ambitions from fellow actress Molly Ringwald. "I literally just started this [company], so I can’t think of yet another thing on my plate; my boyfriend would think I was insane!” Watts said to which Ringwald responded, “Um, fiancee?” per the Hollywood Reporter.