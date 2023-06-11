Novak Djokavic Sets New Men's Grand Slam Titles Record

By Jason Hall

June 11, 2023

2023 French Open - Day Fifteen
Photo: Getty Images

Tennis star Novak Djokovic set a new men's record for career Grand Slams titles won on Sunday (June 11).

Djokovic, 36, defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets, 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5, during the final-round of the French Open to win his 23rd career Grand Slam title and third at the Paris tournament. The Serbian entered the day tied with Spaniard Rafael Nadal at 22 career grand slams.

Nadal, who won 14 of his grand slams on the clay courts at the French Open, tweeted a congratulatory message to Djokovic on Sunday.

"Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole," Nadal tweeted. "Twenty-three is a number that just a few years back was imposible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team!"

Djokovic, who turned pro in 2008, spent the majority of his career chasing Nadal and Swiss star Roger Federer, who ranks third with 20 career grand slams, prior to surpassing Federer last July to win his 21st title at Wimbledon and tying the Nadal with a tournament win at the Australian Open in January.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

