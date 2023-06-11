Novak Djokavic Sets New Men's Grand Slam Titles Record

Tennis star Novak Djokovic set a new men's record for career Grand Slams titles won on Sunday (June 11).

Djokovic, 36, defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets, 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5, during the final-round of the French Open to win his 23rd career Grand Slam title and third at the Paris tournament. The Serbian entered the day tied with Spaniard Rafael Nadal at 22 career grand slams.

Nadal, who won 14 of his grand slams on the clay courts at the French Open, tweeted a congratulatory message to Djokovic on Sunday.

"Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole," Nadal tweeted. "Twenty-three is a number that just a few years back was imposible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team!"