Section Of I-95 Collapses Following Massive Truck Fire

A section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia collapsed following a massive truck fire Sunday (June 11) morning, NBC Philadelphia reports.

The truck fire took place under an on-ramp, which led to the structure collapsing and traffic closures as officials continue to investigate the scene. NBC Philadelphia's Randy Gyllenhaal said investigators present at the scene confirmed that the northbound side on I-95 collapsed before 8:00 a.m., while the southbound side was "compromised."

"The roadway is gone," Gyllenhaal said he was told by officials.

Philadelphia Fire Department Captain Derrick Bowmer said the runoff from the burning truck also led to explosions being set off underground.