Section Of I-95 Collapses Following Massive Truck Fire
By Jason Hall
June 11, 2023
A section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia collapsed following a massive truck fire Sunday (June 11) morning, NBC Philadelphia reports.
The truck fire took place under an on-ramp, which led to the structure collapsing and traffic closures as officials continue to investigate the scene. NBC Philadelphia's Randy Gyllenhaal said investigators present at the scene confirmed that the northbound side on I-95 collapsed before 8:00 a.m., while the southbound side was "compromised."
"The roadway is gone," Gyllenhaal said he was told by officials.
Philadelphia Fire Department Captain Derrick Bowmer said the runoff from the burning truck also led to explosions being set off underground.
All lanes of I95 closed in both directions between Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to fire/road collapse. Other streets closed for the response. Avoid area. Plan and seek alternative travel routes. pic.twitter.com/myNyH0nCiq— Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) June 11, 2023
"We will be here for awhile," Bowmer said via NBC Philadelphia. "We have fire coming out of those manholes."
Bowmer advised commuters to avoid the areas as there was not an expected timetable for the highways to be re-opened soon. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said he was briefed on the situation and his office was assessing the situation Sunday morning.
I was just briefed by @PEMAHQ, @PennDOTNews, and @PAStatePolice on the I-95 fire and collapse in Philadelphia.— Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) June 11, 2023
State Police and PEMA are on the scene assisting local first responders and @PennDOTSec and his team are en route to assess the situation and address traffic needs.
"Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis and I are closely coordinating with partners in Philadelphia, New Jersey, and the federal government and we will share more information as we have it. For now, please avoid the area and follow the direction of the first responders on the scene."