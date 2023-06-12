10 Dead, 25 Injured After Bus Carrying Wedding Guests Crashes

Ten people were killed and 25 others injured after a chartered bus crashed while traveling back from a "fairytale" wedding in Australia, the New York Post reports.

The bus was transporting 53 wedding guests to their hotels after the reception concluded and crashed at a roundabout in the town of Greta shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday (June 12) night. A 58-year-old male driver was arrested at the scene and will face charges, New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman confirmed, though not specifying the charges publicly.

Chapman didn't say whether speed was a factor on the road, which was reported to be foggy at the time of the crash, but did claim, "there is sufficient information...for us to establish that there will be charges." The wedding was held at the Wandin Estate Winery in New South Wales and the bus was traveling back to the town of Singleton when the crash took place.

Injured victims were reported to have been transported to hospitals both in helicopters and emergency vehicles. Eighteen other passengers on the bus were reported to have not experienced injuries during the single-vehicle crash.

An attendee described the ceremony as "a fairytale wedding" while addressing the situation to Seven News. Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese issued a statement offering condolences after the tragic event.

“For a joyous day like that, in a beautiful place, to end with such terrible loss of life and injury is so cruel and so sad and so unfair,” Albanese said via the New York Post.