3 Divers Dead After Blaze Engulfs Tour Boat

By Jason Hall

June 12, 2023

The yacht was engulfed in flames.
Photo: Getty Images

Three British tourists were killed during a scuba diving trip after their tour boat was engulfed in a massive fire while traveling on the Red Sea in Egypt on Sunday (June 11), the British company Scuba Travel confirmed in a statement obtained by Reuters on Monday (June 12).

The company said a fire broke out on the 'Hurricane' boat at around 5:30 a.m. local time, with 12 other scuba diving tourists and 14 crew members rescued. The three individuals killed had chosen not to dive on Sunday, while the 12 rescued were attending a meeting on board at the time of the incident.

"Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to their families and friends at this very sad time," Scuba Travel said via Reuters.

The tourists saved were immediately evacuated, while the ship's captain and two guides were reported to have attempted to find the missing passengers before abandoning ship themselves. The vessel was located off the Elphinstone Reef near the town of Marsa Alam along the Red Sea, a popular vacation destination for beaches and diving, when the fire broke out Sunday morning.

Egyptian authorities said the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit on the ship and a full investigation has been launched.

