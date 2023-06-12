3 Divers Dead After Blaze Engulfs Tour Boat

Three British tourists were killed during a scuba diving trip after their tour boat was engulfed in a massive fire while traveling on the Red Sea in Egypt on Sunday (June 11), the British company Scuba Travel confirmed in a statement obtained by Reuters on Monday (June 12).

The company said a fire broke out on the 'Hurricane' boat at around 5:30 a.m. local time, with 12 other scuba diving tourists and 14 crew members rescued. The three individuals killed had chosen not to dive on Sunday, while the 12 rescued were attending a meeting on board at the time of the incident.