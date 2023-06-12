Collapsed Section Of Interstate 95 Will Take 'Months' To Repair

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said it is going to take several months to repair a collapsed section of Interstate 95 near Philadelphia.

The roadway collapsed on Sunday (June 11) morning after a truck caught on fire underneath the highway. The heat of the flames weakened the northern section of the landbridge, causing it to collapse. Officials said that the collapse also damaged the southbound lanes.

The tanker that caught on fire was carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline, some of which flowed into the storm drains and ended up in the Deleware River.

While officials said there were no injuries in the collapse, Shapiro said that crews are looking to identify anybody who may have been caught in the fire and subsequent collapse.

Shapiro said that officials are working on "interim solutions to connect both sides of I-95 to get traffic through the area." The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said that an average of 160,000 vehicles drive across that section of the highway every day.

To help expedite the repairs, Shapiro said that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told him the government was ready to provide federal funds.