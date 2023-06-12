Florida Restaurant Named Best Cafeteria In The State

If you're looking to sit down and stuff your face, a cafeteria may be your go-to place. While these no-frills eateries are hard to come by nowadays, some are still around and serving customers tasty food. That's why Mashed rounded up every state's best cafeteria if you're on the hunt for one.

"When it comes to finding top-notch cafeterias in all 50 states (plus Washington DC), you'll notice that the classic Southern-style steam table still draws crowds. There are plenty of new riffs on the counter-service concept where the atmosphere and menu feel original and modern — some with food you've never tried before," the website wrote about its list.

According to writers, Florida's top cafeteria is Cafe Pinar! Here's why:

"Unassuming but wholly authentic, Cafe Pinar serves Cuban food at a steam table where portions are generous, and prices are fair. Awesome breakfast and lunch choices like pollo asado, huevos rancheros, and of course, the Cuban sandwich are featured, plus several rice and bean varieties. Cuban food is deeply woven into Florida's food culture, and eating it at Cafe Pinar in Orlando is a good way to enjoy a freshly cooked cafeteria meal. Oh, and they assure on Facebook that they make 'the best Cuban coffee in town.'"

You can find this restaurant at 730 Sand Lake Rd, Ste 30 in Orlando.

