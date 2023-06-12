Florida Restaurant Named Best Cafeteria In The State

By Zuri Anderson

June 12, 2023

Lunch time
Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking to sit down and stuff your face, a cafeteria may be your go-to place. While these no-frills eateries are hard to come by nowadays, some are still around and serving customers tasty food. That's why Mashed rounded up every state's best cafeteria if you're on the hunt for one.

"When it comes to finding top-notch cafeterias in all 50 states (plus Washington DC), you'll notice that the classic Southern-style steam table still draws crowds. There are plenty of new riffs on the counter-service concept where the atmosphere and menu feel original and modern — some with food you've never tried before," the website wrote about its list.

According to writers, Florida's top cafeteria is Cafe Pinar! Here's why:

"Unassuming but wholly authentic, Cafe Pinar serves Cuban food at a steam table where portions are generous, and prices are fair. Awesome breakfast and lunch choices like pollo asado, huevos rancheros, and of course, the Cuban sandwich are featured, plus several rice and bean varieties. Cuban food is deeply woven into Florida's food culture, and eating it at Cafe Pinar in Orlando is a good way to enjoy a freshly cooked cafeteria meal. Oh, and they assure on Facebook that they make 'the best Cuban coffee in town.'"

You can find this restaurant at 730 Sand Lake Rd, Ste 30 in Orlando.

Check out the full list on mashed.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.