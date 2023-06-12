Harry Styles Stops Concert To Help Fan Who Fell Over

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 12, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Harry Styles briefly stopped his massive show at Slane Castle this weekend to make sure a fan who had fallen over was okay. The show took place in Slane, Ireland on Saturday, June 10th, and attracted a crowd of over 80,000 for his Love on Tour show.

However, Styles stopped mid-performance to call out an audience member who needed some help. "Give her a bit of space and water," he said as the music stopped. "Is everybody else good?" Harry asked before speaking directly to the fan who fell. "You good? Did you fall, is it slippy?” Check out the video of the sweet moment on Dublin Live!

Later in the night, Styles shared a story with the crowd about how he was injured during a house party in Tallaght, Dublin, after being prompted by a fan's sign. "Tallaght house party, question mark," Styles read into the mic. "I've been to Tallaght once. Do you know what happened? I got headbutted. It was great," he laughed. "It was fantastic. According to NME, Hary went on, "Thanks for all the support over the years apart from the time I got headbutted because I went to Tallaght,” he joked. “Is anyone in here tonight from Tallaght? I forgive you Tallaght, I forgive you.”

Harry's next stop for Love on Tour will be a four-night takeover of London's Wembley Stadium starting on Tuesday, July 13th. Opening support for the shows includes Wet Leg, Madi Diaz, Ariza & Elin, Mitch Rowland, Yaffra, and Pauli The PSM.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.