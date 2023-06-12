Harry Styles Stops Concert To Help Fan Who Fell Over
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 12, 2023
Harry Styles briefly stopped his massive show at Slane Castle this weekend to make sure a fan who had fallen over was okay. The show took place in Slane, Ireland on Saturday, June 10th, and attracted a crowd of over 80,000 for his Love on Tour show.
However, Styles stopped mid-performance to call out an audience member who needed some help. "Give her a bit of space and water," he said as the music stopped. "Is everybody else good?" Harry asked before speaking directly to the fan who fell. "You good? Did you fall, is it slippy?” Check out the video of the sweet moment on Dublin Live!
Harry Styles performed to a crowd of over 80,000 at Slane Castle. pic.twitter.com/E8aeonSjoh— Pop Base (@PopBase) June 11, 2023
Later in the night, Styles shared a story with the crowd about how he was injured during a house party in Tallaght, Dublin, after being prompted by a fan's sign. "Tallaght house party, question mark," Styles read into the mic. "I've been to Tallaght once. Do you know what happened? I got headbutted. It was great," he laughed. "It was fantastic. According to NME, Hary went on, "Thanks for all the support over the years apart from the time I got headbutted because I went to Tallaght,” he joked. “Is anyone in here tonight from Tallaght? I forgive you Tallaght, I forgive you.”
Harry's next stop for Love on Tour will be a four-night takeover of London's Wembley Stadium starting on Tuesday, July 13th. Opening support for the shows includes Wet Leg, Madi Diaz, Ariza & Elin, Mitch Rowland, Yaffra, and Pauli The PSM.
Ok but I genuinely need to know who Tf head butted Harry Styles during a house party In Tallaght pic.twitter.com/bXfORlEugh— Lolly (@itslifeaslolly) June 22, 2022