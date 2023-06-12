Harry Styles Stops Concert To Help Fan Who Fell Over

Later in the night, Styles shared a story with the crowd about how he was injured during a house party in Tallaght, Dublin, after being prompted by a fan's sign. "Tallaght house party, question mark," Styles read into the mic. "I've been to Tallaght once. Do you know what happened? I got headbutted. It was great," he laughed. "It was fantastic. According to NME, Hary went on, "Thanks for all the support over the years apart from the time I got headbutted because I went to Tallaght,” he joked. “Is anyone in here tonight from Tallaght? I forgive you Tallaght, I forgive you.”

Harry's next stop for Love on Tour will be a four-night takeover of London's Wembley Stadium starting on Tuesday, July 13th. Opening support for the shows includes Wet Leg, Madi Diaz, Ariza & Elin, Mitch Rowland, Yaffra, and Pauli The PSM.