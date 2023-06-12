Illinois Residents Given Free Admission To Shedd Aquarium Through June

If you enjoy taking trips to the aquarium to admire sea life with family and friends, then this article is for you! According to WGN9, the Shedd aquarium in Chicago is offering free admission on select nights in June to those who are able to provide proof of Illinois residency. The new, free program is titled, "Night Dives," and will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. through June.

Interested individuals will be able to take part in a free evening visit on June 13th, June 15th, June 20th, June 22nd, and June 27th. In order to attend any one of the "Night Dives" you must reserve your spot in advance through the aquarium's website with a ticket. The program has already received multiple reservations and June 13th and 15th are entirely sold out.

Those who make a reservation do not have to show up right at 5:00 p.m., but will have to be there before 7:00 p.m. You will be asked to pick a time slot upon making your reservation. If you do not have a valid form of ID to prove that you are an Illinois resident, then you will have to pay $39.95 to attend the Night Dive.