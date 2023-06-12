Jessie J Shares First Photo Of Her Newborn Baby, Reveals His Name

Jessie J has given birth to a baby boy and is celebrating spending a month with him by sharing new videos, and photos, and revealing his name. Over the weekend, the singer took to Instagram to share a video from the day she gave birth, showing the adorable newborn, whom she shares with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman.

"Tomorrow you are a month old. It’s felt like one long best day of my entire life," she wrote in the caption. "Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy. And if you have followed my journey you would have often shared in my pain. Please join me in sharing in my joy."