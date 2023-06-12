Jessie J Shares First Photo Of Her Newborn Baby, Reveals His Name
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 12, 2023
Jessie J has given birth to a baby boy and is celebrating spending a month with him by sharing new videos, and photos, and revealing his name. Over the weekend, the singer took to Instagram to share a video from the day she gave birth, showing the adorable newborn, whom she shares with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman.
"Tomorrow you are a month old. It’s felt like one long best day of my entire life," she wrote in the caption. "Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy. And if you have followed my journey you would have often shared in my pain. Please join me in sharing in my joy."
On Monday morning (June 12th) Jessie shared a photo of her new bundle of joy looking at the camera in an adorable brown sweater that reads, "Smile." She went on to share his full name in the caption. "Mans like.." she wrote before revealing his full name is, "Sky Safir Cornish Colman."
Jessie first revealed to the public that she was pregnant in January. "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this. Please be gentle with me," she wrote at the time, sharing a photo of her positive pregnancy test, ultrasound, and baby bump. The exciting news came a little over a year after she suffered a miscarriage, which the singer has been open about.
"When I was 16 years old I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30," the 34-year-old British singer wrote in a candid post on Instagram in August 2022. "1st thing on the list was to be a Mum. Now I’m nearly 35 and some days the grief of losing a baby and it not being easy to have one, and wanting my life in that way to look completely different to what it looks like right now just overwhelms me."
Congrats, Jessie J!