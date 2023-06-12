JPMorgan Reaches $290 Million Settlement With Jeffrey Epstein Victims

By Bill Galluccio

June 12, 2023

Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Sues JPMorgan Chase
Photo: Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase has reached to $290 million settlement to end a lawsuit with the sex trafficking victims of Jeffrey Epstein. The bank was sued by one of his victims, accusing it of enabling and profiting off of his sex trafficking operation.

The bank announced the settlement shortly before a judge ruled that the case could proceed as a class-action lawsuit. The judge's ruling did not mention the proposed settlement.

"Money, which for far too long flowed with impunity between Jeffrey Epstein's global sex trafficking enterprise and Wall Street's leading banks, is decisively being used for good," said Sigrid McCawley, managing partner at the firm Boies Schiller Flexner. "The settlements signal that financial institutions have an important role to play in spotting and shutting down sex trafficking."

"It has taken a long time, too long, but today is a great day for Jeffrey Epstein survivors and a great day for justice," added David Boies, chairman of the law firm.

JPMorgan is still involved in ongoing litigation with the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Previously, a group of victims reached a $75 million settlement with Deutsche Bank over similar claims.

