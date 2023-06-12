Kodak Black Gives Away A Free Car At His 2nd Annual Kodak Black Day

Kodak Black teamed up with 103.5 The Beat, Stichiz's "Tu Es Belle Readers" Program, Southern 441 Nissan, Autoban Leasing and A Different Shade of Love to present Sterling with a fresh Nissan SUV. It was just one of several giveaways 'Yak held on the festival stage. His team also gave student Natasha Cruz a scholarship worth $1,200. The noble donations are nothing new to Kodak, who's become known for his charitable acts over the past few years.



"Kodak Black is a car connoisseur," said festival organizer Francky Pierre-Paul. "So every year we try to not only to get the community involved but we try to bring Kodak's vision, his art, everything to our platform because it's also his birthday. So this year we're doing the car show edition but in the same interim, Kodak gives back.. always. So why not give away a car?"

