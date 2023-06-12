Kodak Black Gives Away A Free Car At His 2nd Annual Kodak Black Day
By Tony M. Centeno
June 12, 2023
Kodak Black could've been anywhere in the world for his birthday, but he decided to turn up in his hometown and give back to his community.
The Pompano Beach native held his second annual Kodak Black Day Festival at Pompano Community Park on his birthday, June 11. Fans got to enjoy the rapper's first-ever car and bike show featuring a fleet of tricked out vehicles and motorcycles. Following several performances from artists and dancers from the community, Kodak finally hit the stage to raffle off free bikes and give one lucky student Carson Sterling a brand new car.
"That sign says 'Carson,'" Kodak told the crowd. "Congratulations we got you a new car son."
Kodak Black teamed up with 103.5 The Beat, Stichiz's "Tu Es Belle Readers" Program, Southern 441 Nissan, Autoban Leasing and A Different Shade of Love to present Sterling with a fresh Nissan SUV. It was just one of several giveaways 'Yak held on the festival stage. His team also gave student Natasha Cruz a scholarship worth $1,200. The noble donations are nothing new to Kodak, who's become known for his charitable acts over the past few years.
"Kodak Black is a car connoisseur," said festival organizer Francky Pierre-Paul. "So every year we try to not only to get the community involved but we try to bring Kodak's vision, his art, everything to our platform because it's also his birthday. So this year we're doing the car show edition but in the same interim, Kodak gives back.. always. So why not give away a car?"
The festival launched last year as a full-on celebration of Kodak Black Day, which was declared by the city of Pompano Beach in 2021. His one-day festival had performances from Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, French Montana and artists from Kodak's label. For this year's event, the festival featured performances from local artists as well as student dancers and comedians. Of course, Kodak also hit the stage and perform a few fan favorites from "No Flockin'" to songs off his new album Pistolz & Pearlz.
Check out more scenes from Kodak Black Day below.